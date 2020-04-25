Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $21.71 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,118 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

