Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $15.03 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.74. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.