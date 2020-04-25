Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $14.87 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $310.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

