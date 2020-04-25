Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,532 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

