Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $135.52 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.68.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

