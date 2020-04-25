Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 311.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $239.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

