Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.19. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

