Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,730 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,414,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

Biogen stock opened at $297.80 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

