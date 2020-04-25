Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$10.22 on Wednesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$7.40 and a 12 month high of C$17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.16.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$287.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

