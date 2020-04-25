Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 588 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IBM by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in IBM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in IBM by 110.2% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in IBM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Shares of IBM opened at $124.72 on Friday. IBM has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $177,213.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,311.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

