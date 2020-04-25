Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 332 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Savior LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

NYSE DUK opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.