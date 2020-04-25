Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.26 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

