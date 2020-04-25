Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $239.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.85 and its 200 day moving average is $242.29. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.