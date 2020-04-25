Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 7,393 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $94.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

