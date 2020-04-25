Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 15,517 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,935,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,859,000 after buying an additional 2,120,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,671,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,054,000 after buying an additional 286,586 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,665,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $310,479,000 after buying an additional 843,587 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,539,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

