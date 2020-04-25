Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.02 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 157.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Walmart stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.19. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

