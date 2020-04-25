Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 700 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

