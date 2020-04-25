Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 6,257 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 8.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $87.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

