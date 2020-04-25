Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Sells $1,104,500.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Tuesday, March 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 7,709 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $615,563.65.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average of $105.64. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.