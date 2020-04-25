Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRTS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. Gritstone Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,163.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 491.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

