Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRTS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.
NASDAQ GRTS opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. Gritstone Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $12.96.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 491.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.
About Gritstone Oncology
Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.