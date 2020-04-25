Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Adyen to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $918.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $851.69 and its 200-day moving average is $817.52. Adyen has a 52 week low of $620.00 and a 52 week high of $984.40.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

