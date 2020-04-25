Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GMRE. National Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $463.40 million, a P/E ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 29.9% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 40.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

