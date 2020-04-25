Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Global Indemnity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $332.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66. Global Indemnity has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 11.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Stephen Green bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,525. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,225 shares of company stock valued at $201,975 over the last 90 days. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

