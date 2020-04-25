Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Gladstone Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of GAIN opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $319.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.19. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $2,522,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $2,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 70,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

