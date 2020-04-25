Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered Gildan Activewear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.54.

GIL opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

