GFG Capital LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $879.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,190.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

