GFG Capital LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.2% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.21. The firm has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

