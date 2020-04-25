GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on GENFIT S A/ADR from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GENFIT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of GENFIT S A/ADR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

