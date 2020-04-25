General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in General Mills were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.7% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.48 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

