General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

