GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Lowered to C$41.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

TSE:GDI opened at C$29.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.37 million and a PE ratio of 96.48. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$24.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.25.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$344.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.20 million. Research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

