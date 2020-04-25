Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrison Capital Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investments include debt investments, preferred and minority equity investments (equity) of diversified companies and a portfolio of unsecured small balance consumer loans. “

GARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Garrison Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group cut Garrison Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ GARS opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Garrison Capital has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Garrison Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.41%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garrison Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Garrison Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Garrison Capital in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Garrison Capital by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 183,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

