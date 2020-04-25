FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

FSK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NYSE FSK opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $344,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

