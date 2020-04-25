Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FREQ. ValuEngine raised Frequency Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.29 million and a PE ratio of -7.15.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $67,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,722.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $79,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,746 shares of company stock valued at $285,728.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

