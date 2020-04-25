Frank Calderoni Sells 48,520 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $1,780,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,762,215.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Frank Calderoni sold 47,434 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,316,293.50.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,768.28.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $39.18 on Friday. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $63.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.75%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

