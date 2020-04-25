Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

FSCT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.91.

FSCT stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Forescout Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $230,185.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $127,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,375.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,174 shares of company stock worth $1,693,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,548,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,840,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 204,238 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

