First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $85.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

