First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 600 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $147.00 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $198.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.