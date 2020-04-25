First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,296,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

