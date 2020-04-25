First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.68.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

