First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 253,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,901,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of GLW opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

