First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $569,000 Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Amgen were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 21,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 299,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.6% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 26,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.28 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

