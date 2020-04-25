First Merchants Corp Sells 800 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.62.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $424.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.46. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

