First Merchants Corp Sells 1,101 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $62.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.