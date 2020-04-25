First Merchants Corp Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

