First Merchants Corp Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $879.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

