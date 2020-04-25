First Merchants Corp Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,293,000 after buying an additional 442,995 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,724,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.92 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

