First Merchants Corp Cuts Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 39.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.37. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

