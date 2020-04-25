First Merchants Corp Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $244.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.10 and its 200 day moving average is $227.75. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

