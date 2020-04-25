First Merchants Corp Acquires 127 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $289.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.07 and its 200 day moving average is $236.23. The company has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

